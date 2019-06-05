Gradual drying and clearing today

TODAY: AM clouds and fog, slow clearing and less humid, Highs 78-80.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy but a bit more comfortable, Lows 58-60.
FRIDAY: A bit more sunshine, dry and warmer, Highs 80-83.
SATURDAY: Nice day with mix of clouds and sun, warm, Highs 80-83.
SUNDAY: Variable clouds, scattered t-storms by afternoon, Highs 79-82.
MONDAY: Clouds thicken with showers and thunderstorms likely, Highs 80-83.
TUESDAY: Stray showers then sun and cloud mix, Highs 75-78.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies and pleasant, Highs 76-79.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Emily Goodman