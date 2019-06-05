Gradual drying and clearing today

by: Emily Goodman

TODAY: AM clouds and fog, slow clearing and less humid, Highs 78-80.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy but a bit more comfortable, Lows 58-60.

FRIDAY: A bit more sunshine, dry and warmer, Highs 80-83.

SATURDAY: Nice day with mix of clouds and sun, warm, Highs 80-83.

SUNDAY: Variable clouds, scattered t-storms by afternoon, Highs 79-82.

MONDAY: Clouds thicken with showers and thunderstorms likely, Highs 80-83.

TUESDAY: Stray showers then sun and cloud mix, Highs 75-78.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies and pleasant, Highs 76-79.


 — WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Emily Goodman
 

