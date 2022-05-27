(7 Day Forecast)

Friday: Grey skies for the majority of the day with a little peek of sunshine briefly this afternoon. We are going to see rain showers this morning and those will take a break this afternoon, before returning this evening. High of 72.

Saturday: Starting off with cloudy skies and then clearing as we get into the afternoon and evening. We will have a few spotty showers across the area this morning before ending by lunch. High of 71.

Sunday: Mostly clear, high of 82.

Memorial Day: Mostly clear, high of 85.

Tuesday: Mostly clear, and hot with a high of 87.

Wednesday: Mostly clear, and hot with a high of 88.

Thursday: A chance of showers moves back into the forecast as temperatures start to cool off. High of 80.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler