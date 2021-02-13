Heavy snow to start off the work week

(7-Day Forecast)

Valentine’s Day: Mostly cloudy with a high of 31 degrees.

Monday: Snow starting in the early morning which will quickly cause road issues. Overcast skies throughout the day and another round of snow starting Monday evening into Tuesday morning. High of 26. We are under a winter storm watch from 1am on Monday through 1pm Tuesday. Storm total snowfall of 6-12″ depending on your location. Those in SE Ohio will receive the higher end of the snow totals.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with snow in the morning. Storm total snowfall is 6-12″ depending on your location. Flurries may last throughout the rest of the day with a high of 24 degrees. We are under a winter storm watch from 1am on Monday through 1pm Tuesday.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 29.

Thursday: Rain/snow starting in the very early morning hours and transitioning to snow throughout the day. Ice is going to be a major concern. High of 38 and mostly cloudy.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with the remnants of the system from the day before possible for the first part of the day. High of 35.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, high of 32.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler