(7 Day Forecast)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with clouds clearing later in the evening. We could see a few peeks of sunshine before sunset. High of 59. Any potted plants should be brought in for the next few mornings as temperatures are cold enough for frost.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high of 48.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high of 55.

Friday: Mostly sunny, high of 59.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high of 64.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain showers. High of 70.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain showers. High of 68.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler