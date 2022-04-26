(7 Day Forecast)
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with clouds clearing later in the evening. We could see a few peeks of sunshine before sunset. High of 59. Any potted plants should be brought in for the next few mornings as temperatures are cold enough for frost.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high of 48.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, high of 55.
Friday: Mostly sunny, high of 59.
Saturday: Partly cloudy, high of 64.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain showers. High of 70.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain showers. High of 68.
-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler