(7 Day Forecast)

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy with clouds clearing later in the evening.  We could see a few peeks of sunshine before sunset.  High of 59.  Any potted plants should be brought in for the next few mornings as temperatures are cold enough for frost.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high of 48.

Thursday:  Mostly sunny, high of 55.

Friday:  Mostly sunny, high of 59.

Saturday:  Partly cloudy, high of 64.

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain showers.  High of 70.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain showers.  High of 68.

