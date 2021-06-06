Hot and humid to kick off the week

(7 Day Forecast)
Monday: High of 83 with both clouds and sunshine in the forecast. A chance for rain in the second half of the day, but it will remain relatively light and scattered.
Tuesday: Partly sunny skies with a high of 81. Scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day, but mainly in the afternoon and evening.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies with a high of 80. Scattered showers and thunderstorms again.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely for the second part of the day. High of 80.
Friday: Overcast and a chance for rain in the afternoon and evening. High of 81.
Saturday: Clouds and sunshine make up the day with a high of 81. There is a slight chance for some rain showers.
Sunday: Partly cloudy, high of 79.
-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler