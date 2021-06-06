Hot and humid to kick off the week

(7 Day Forecast)

Monday: High of 83 with both clouds and sunshine in the forecast. A chance for rain in the second half of the day, but it will remain relatively light and scattered.

Tuesday: Partly sunny skies with a high of 81. Scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day, but mainly in the afternoon and evening.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies with a high of 80. Scattered showers and thunderstorms again.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely for the second part of the day. High of 80.

Friday: Overcast and a chance for rain in the afternoon and evening. High of 81.

Saturday: Clouds and sunshine make up the day with a high of 81. There is a slight chance for some rain showers.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, high of 79.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler