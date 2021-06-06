Vet Voices

Hot and humid to kick off the week

7 Day Forecast
Posted: / Updated:
June 10 2021 05:00 pm

(7 Day Forecast)

Monday: High of 83 with both clouds and sunshine in the forecast.  A chance for rain in the second half of the day, but it will remain relatively light and scattered.

Tuesday:  Partly sunny skies with a high of 81.  Scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day, but mainly in the afternoon and evening.

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy skies with a high of 80.  Scattered showers and thunderstorms again.

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy with showers likely for the second part of the day.  High of 80.

Friday:  Overcast and a chance for rain in the afternoon and evening.  High of 81.

Saturday:  Clouds and sunshine make up the day with a high of 81.  There is a slight chance for some rain showers.

Sunday:  Partly cloudy, high of 79.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter