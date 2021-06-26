Hot hot hot (and humid) to start the week

Countdown to the 4th of July

(7 Day Forecast)

Sunday: High of 88 degrees and partly cloudy. A stray shower is possible in the afternoon and evening

Monday: High of 90 with a stray shower in the second half of the day and partly cloudy.

Tuesday: Still hot with a high of 89 and showers possible in the PM hours.

Wednesday: Showers and clouds will be present with possible thunderstorms. High of 88.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. High of 77.

Friday: High of 88, mostly cloudy, and still shower and t-storms likely.

Saturday: High of 76, mostly cloudy with some possible rain.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler