Hot hot hot (and humid) to start the week

Sunday:  High of 88 degrees and partly cloudy.  A stray shower is possible in the afternoon and evening

Monday: High of 90 with a stray shower in the second half of the day and partly cloudy.

Tuesday:  Still hot with a high of 89 and showers possible in the PM hours.

Wednesday:  Showers and clouds will be present with possible thunderstorms.  High of 88.

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms.  High of 77.

Friday:  High of 88, mostly cloudy, and still shower and t-storms likely.

Saturday:  High of 76, mostly cloudy with some possible rain. 

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

