Intermittent snow showers and flurries for the next couple days

(7-Day Forecast)
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with intermittent flurries and snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation is expected. High of 37.
MLK Day: Mostly cloudy with some flurries, maybe a light snow shower at times. High of 35.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with some flurries in the first part of your day. High temperature of 36 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 31 degrees.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for rain/snow. High of 39.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for flurries, high of 35.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries, high of 31.
-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler