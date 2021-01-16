Intermittent snow showers and flurries for the next couple days

(7-Day Forecast)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with intermittent flurries and snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation is expected. High of 37.

MLK Day: Mostly cloudy with some flurries, maybe a light snow shower at times. High of 35.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with some flurries in the first part of your day. High temperature of 36 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 31 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for rain/snow. High of 39.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for flurries, high of 35.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries, high of 31.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler