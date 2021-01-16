Intermittent snow showers and flurries for the next couple days

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy with intermittent flurries and snow showers.  Little or no snow accumulation is expected.  High of 37.

MLK Day:  Mostly cloudy with some flurries, maybe a light snow shower at times.  High of 35.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with some flurries in the first part of your day.  High temperature of 36 degrees.

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy with a high of 31 degrees.

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for rain/snow.  High of 39.

Friday:  Mostly cloudy with a chance for flurries, high of 35.

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries, high of 31.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

