COLUMBUS (WCMH) -- After announcing earlier this week that COVID-19 booster vaccines would be available to Ohioans, the Department of Health released guidelines on who would and should get the third shot.

According to ODH, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine are available for the following people after at least six months after completing their first series of the vaccine: