Sunday sees clouds and a few showers

SUNDAY: Showers and a storm or two likely developing in the afternoon, windy, Highs 77-80.
MONDAY: Thunderstorms, some heavy, for much of the day, cloudy, Highs 78-80.
TUESDAY: Calm with partly sunny conditions, Highs 72-74.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer, Highs 74-77.
THURSDAY: Clouds increase, chance for showers and thunderstorms, Highs 72-75.
FRIDAY: Cooler with a few broken clouds, Highs 71-74.
SATURDAY: More sun than clouds, Highs around 75.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler

