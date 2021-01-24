Monday is going to feel like a Monday

(7-Day Forecast)

Monday: Overcast skies with some rain beginning in the afternoon. There may be some times with some freezing rain or sleet, but for the most part it will be rain. High temperature of 36 degrees.

Tuesday: Overcast skies with some light rain on-and-off throughout the first part of the day. There is a slight chance for a stray flurry on Tuesday night. High of 43.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 35 degrees. There is a 40% chance of some snow late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, high of 30.

Friday: Mostly sunny, high of 29.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a chance for some mixed precipitation Saturday night into Sunday morning. High of 34.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, high of 44.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler