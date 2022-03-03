(7 Day Forecast)

Thursday:   Much colder today with a high of 38 degrees.  It will also be breezy with winds out of the North around 9-12mph and gusts up to 25mph.  Partly cloudy skies.

Friday:  Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies, high of 45.

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy with some rain showers moving in late.  These will not affect the majority of the day.  High of 65.

Sunday:  Rain showers to end the weekend with a very warm high of 68 degrees.  Breezy condition.

Monday: Rain continues into Monday morning as well as the breezy conditions.  High of 54.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible in the morning.  High of 45.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high of 50.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler