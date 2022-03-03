(7 Day Forecast)
Thursday: Much colder today with a high of 38 degrees. It will also be breezy with winds out of the North around 9-12mph and gusts up to 25mph. Partly cloudy skies.
Friday: Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies, high of 45.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with some rain showers moving in late. These will not affect the majority of the day. High of 65.
Sunday: Rain showers to end the weekend with a very warm high of 68 degrees. Breezy condition.
Monday: Rain continues into Monday morning as well as the breezy conditions. High of 54.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible in the morning. High of 45.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high of 50.
-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler