(7 Day Forecast)

Thursday: Much colder today with a high of 38 degrees. It will also be breezy with winds out of the North around 9-12mph and gusts up to 25mph. Partly cloudy skies.

Friday: Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies, high of 45.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with some rain showers moving in late. These will not affect the majority of the day. High of 65.

Sunday: Rain showers to end the weekend with a very warm high of 68 degrees. Breezy condition.

Monday: Rain continues into Monday morning as well as the breezy conditions. High of 54.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible in the morning. High of 45.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high of 50.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler