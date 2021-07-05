Mugginess and high heat returns for the start of the work-week

7-Day Forecast:

MONDAY: If you have off today, enjoy the sunshine and high heat that is expected to return as we head into the first few days of this work-week. We will also see a return of the mugginess. Throughout the region this morning we are off to a warm start as temps sit in the mid 60s. There are some areas of fog that could linger its way into the morning commute hours so account for a few extra minutes for travel time. Mugginess levels sit in the uncomfortable category this morning and it will only get worse from here. We will see oppressive muggy levels today and likely over the next three days. Temperatures will max out in the upper 80s if not flirt with 90 degrees this afternoon. Most of the area will remain dry, but we could see a stray shower or two pop up since we have a lot of moisture in the low levels of the atmosphere. That mixes with the high heat and gives us the ingredients for some shower activity. Winds will be rather calm and blow from the southwest around 5 mph. Tonight, we will stay mainly clear with warm and muggy conditions as well. Overnight lows will be near 70 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and nice for your Tuesday but we could get into the 90 degree realm for our temperatures. Dew point levels will stay muggy and oppressive, meaning it will not be the best time outdoors. We also have a better chance for a few more showers and storms to develop in the afternoon/evening.

WEDNESDAY: A few more clouds than sunshine as we look ahead to Wednesday, but there could be some instances of sunshine. High temperatures will sit in the mid to upper 80s and we will also remain muggy. We have a better shot for widespread showers and storms developing as we head into the afternoon and evening, ahead of our next weather maker on Thursday.

THURSDAY: Not so much the doom but gloomy weather looks to return as we head into your Thursday. Rain showers are expected from the morning until evening as a cold front will provide some relief from the heat as well as the mugginess. Temperatures will max out in the lower 80s which is on par for average.

FRIDAY: From Friday into the weekend, we will sit with chances for rain showers. High temperatures will sit in the lower 80s for your Friday and we could see some dry spells.

SATURDAY: As we head into the weekend, we will see a mixture of sun and clouds with temperatures maxing out in the mid 80s. A few rain showers could develop in the area as well.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and gloomy as we head into the end of the weekend. Rain showers are likely to stick around and we will see temperatures in the lower 80s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey