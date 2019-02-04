7 Day Forecast

Beautiful and warm start to the week

By:

Posted: Feb 03, 2019 05:34 PM EST

Updated: Feb 04, 2019 06:57 AM EST

(7-Day FORECAST) 

TODAY: Morning sunshine with rain showers by evening, Highs 58-61.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with light rain showers, Lows 41-44.

TUESDAY: AM shower then mostly cloudy but dry, Highs 47-50.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds increase with soaking rains returning, Highs 53-56.

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with rain likely, staying mild, Highs 60-62.

FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy with rain changing to flurries, Highs 44-46.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, chilly again, but drier, Highs 31-34.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds and not as cold, Highs 37-40.


 --- WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Emily Goodman

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Trending Stories

More Headlines