(7-Day FORECAST)

TODAY: Morning sunshine with rain showers by evening, Highs 58-61.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with light rain showers, Lows 41-44.

TUESDAY: AM shower then mostly cloudy but dry, Highs 47-50.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds increase with soaking rains returning, Highs 53-56.

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with rain likely, staying mild, Highs 60-62.

FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy with rain changing to flurries, Highs 44-46.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, chilly again, but drier, Highs 31-34.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds and not as cold, Highs 37-40.



--- WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Emily Goodman