Beautiful and warm start to the week
(7-Day FORECAST)
TODAY: Morning sunshine with rain showers by evening, Highs 58-61.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with light rain showers, Lows 41-44.
TUESDAY: AM shower then mostly cloudy but dry, Highs 47-50.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds increase with soaking rains returning, Highs 53-56.
THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with rain likely, staying mild, Highs 60-62.
FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy with rain changing to flurries, Highs 44-46.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, chilly again, but drier, Highs 31-34.
SUNDAY: Increasing clouds and not as cold, Highs 37-40.
--- WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Emily Goodman
