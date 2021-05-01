One more warm and sunny day before the rain takes over

7 Day Forecast
Sunday:  Partly cloudy with a high of 78 degrees.  Rain will begin after midnight.

Monday:   High of 71 with showers throughout the day.  There could be a lightning bolt or 2 but it will mainly on and off throughout the day.

Tuesday:  The clouds will stick with us for Tuesday and rain will stick around through the day.  As a cold front passes through in the evening, heavier rain will come with it.  High of 75.

Cinco De Mayo:  Rain will taper off for the first part of the day but most of the clouds will remain.  High of 62.

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy with a high of 63.

Friday:  Mostly cloudy with a chance for some showers, high of 60.

Saturday:  Partly cloudy with clearing throughout the day.  High of 59.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

