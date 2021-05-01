One more warm and sunny day before the rain takes over

(7 Day Forecast)

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a high of 78 degrees. Rain will begin after midnight.

Monday: High of 71 with showers throughout the day. There could be a lightning bolt or 2 but it will mainly on and off throughout the day.

Tuesday: The clouds will stick with us for Tuesday and rain will stick around through the day. As a cold front passes through in the evening, heavier rain will come with it. High of 75.

Cinco De Mayo: Rain will taper off for the first part of the day but most of the clouds will remain. High of 62.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 63.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for some showers, high of 60.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with clearing throughout the day. High of 59.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler