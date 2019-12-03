(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Cloudy and colder with periods of light snow, Lows 30-32.
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies with occasional snow showers, Highs near 40.
THURSDAY: Brighter skies and continued cold, Highs 40-42.
FRIDAY: Cloudy with sprinkles to flurries, Highs 41-45.
SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix and pleasant, Highs near 40.
SUNDAY: Variable clouds with some late-day showers, Highs near 50.
MONDAY: Cloudy and warmer with rain showers, Highs 53-57.
TUESDAY: Showers ending then sharply colder, Highs 50-52.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker