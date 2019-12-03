Periods of light snow

TONIGHT: Cloudy and colder with periods of light snow, Lows 30-32.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies with occasional snow showers, Highs near 40.

THURSDAY: Brighter skies and continued cold, Highs 40-42.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with sprinkles to flurries, Highs 41-45.

SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix and pleasant, Highs near 40.

SUNDAY: Variable clouds with some late-day showers, Highs near 50.

MONDAY: Cloudy and warmer with rain showers, Highs 53-57.

TUESDAY: Showers ending then sharply colder, Highs 50-52.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

