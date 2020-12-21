Rain and snow is here to stay

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a mix of rain and snow beginning in the afternoon/evening and turning into snow as the evening progresses.  Windy conditions with winds out of the south at 7-13mph turning West at 10-13 with gusts up to 24mph tonight.  High of 41.

Tuesday: Snow showers to start off the morning while the day will remain mostly cloudy, high of 39.

Wednesday:  Sun and clouds for with rain in the overnight hours.  High of 49.

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy with rain and snow throughout the day slowly transitioning to just snow showers.  High of 41.

Christmas Day:  Chance of snow showers on Christmas morning with much colder temps.  High of 23 and mostly cloudy.

Saturday:  Partly sunny, high of 29.

Sunday:  Partly sunny, high of 36.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

