Rain and storms likely Sunday night

7-Day Forecast
TONIGHT: Overcast skies, rain and thunderstorms likely, Lows 64-67.
MONDAY: Cloudy, rain and thunderstorms ongoing, Highs 75-79.
TUESDAY: Showers and mostly cloudy skies, a storm possible, Highs 74-76.
WEDNESDAY: Chance for a few showers, generally cloudy, Highs 77-80.
THURSDAY: Few showers and storms likely, mainly cloudy, Highs 78-80.
FRIDAY: Increasing clouds and remaining mostly dry, Highs 77-80.
SATURDAY: Clouds break up for partially sunny conditions, Highs near 80.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with slight chance for showers, Highs above 80.
–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler