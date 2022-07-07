(7 Day Forecast)

Thursday:  Starting off mostly cloudy with foggy skies before the sun starts to peek back out.  Winds will remain calm, but temperatures will warm into the mid-80s for highs today.

Friday:  Partly to mostly cloudy skies through the day as a chance for showers stays in the forecast.  These shouldn’t start until the second half of the day and continuing overnight.  High of 81 degrees.

Saturday:  Becoming partly cloudy with a chance for some showers in the morning.  Those will clear out as we go into the afternoon and warm up to 80 degrees.

Sunday:  Mostly sunny, high of 82 degrees.

Monday: Mostly sunny, high of 85 degrees.

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers.  High of 84 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a few possible showers. High of 82 degrees.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler