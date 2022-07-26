(7 Day Forecast)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies stick around for the day today with a few peeks of sunshine this morning. We may have a few showers trying to pop into the forecast at times, but it should be a drier day overall. High of 78 degrees is a bit cooler that we have been recently.

Wednesday: Some fog will start off the morning for your Wednesday. Showers and storms are possible, mainly in the second half of the day. We are under a marginal risk (1/5) for severe weather meaning winds could be a bit gusty at times. High of 81 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for some rain showers in the forecast. High of 83 degrees.

Friday: Starting off cloudy with a chance for some showers in the morning. We will see the showers leaving the area as we get into the afternoon and the clouds will start to clear as well. High of 79 degrees.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a high of 80 degrees. Should be a relatively nice day overall.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a high of 81 degrees. Some rain showers will likely start to move back in overnight into Monday morning.

Monday: A chance for some rain showers is in the forecast. High of 82 degrees.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler