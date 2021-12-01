Rain moving in later today

(7 Day Forecast)

Wednesday: Clear for the early morning with clouds quickly increasing through the first half of the day. Overcast skies expected once the clouds move in with some showers starting in the late afternoon/evening. High of 48.

Thursday: Breezy with mostly cloudy conditions. We should still see a few peeks of sunshine at times but more clouds than sunshine. High of 57 with some isolated showers.

Friday: Clearing skies through the day. High of 48.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high of 46.

Sunday: Clouds increasing through the day with a high of 50. Showers will start late in the day.

Monday: A chance of showers to start your work week with mostly cloudy skies and a high of 46.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain, high of 41.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler