(7 Day Forecast)

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers in the early afternoon. Nothing impactful for the day. High of 50 with calm winds.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with some showers in the afternoon/evening. High of 60.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers in the second half of the day. High of 67.

Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds for the day with a chance for a few showers in the morning and overnight. High of 62.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain. High of 52.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for some rain/snow showers. High of 49 degrees.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a high of 56 degrees.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler