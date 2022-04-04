(7 Day Forecast)

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers in the early afternoon.  Nothing impactful for the day.  High of 50 with calm winds.

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy with some showers in the afternoon/evening.  High of 60.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers in the second half of the day.  High of 67.

Thursday:  A mix of sun and clouds for the day with a chance for a few showers in the morning and overnight.  High of 62.

Friday:  Mostly cloudy with rain.  High of 52.

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy with a chance for some rain/snow showers.  High of 49 degrees.

Sunday:  Partly cloudy with a high of 56 degrees.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler