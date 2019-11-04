Rain showers by Dawn

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Turning mostly cloudy, but dry with wind again, Highs 54-57.TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers after 1 a.m., Lows 41-44.TUESDAY: Cloudy and cooler with morning showers, Highs 50-53.WEDNESDAY: Dry again with more sunshine, milder, Highs 52-55.THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers, night flurries, Highs 44-47.FRIDAY: Chance AM flurries, sun and cloud mix, Highs 38-41.SATURDAY: Staying dry and cool with some sun, Highs 39-42.SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with stray shower, Highs 47-50.