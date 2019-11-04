Rain showers by Dawn

7 Day Forecast

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with showers by Dawn, Lows 40-44.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers, Highs near 50.

WEDNESDAY: Considerable clouds and cooler, Highs 50-54.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers, Highs 43-47.

FRIDAY: Flurries then variable cloudiness, Highs 35-39.

SATURDAY: Morning sunshine. Afternoon clouds, Highs 41-45.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds then some showers, Highs 42-46.

MONDAY: A sun/cloud mix and more breezy, Highs 36-40.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

