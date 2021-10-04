Rain showers will make Monday feel like a Monday

7 Day Forecast
Posted: / Updated:

(7 Day Forecast)

Monday: Cloudy with scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm through the day.  Not going to be raining all day, but showers will pop up here and there.  High of 73.

Tuesday: High of 77, mostly cloudy.

Wednesday: High of 79, mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Thursday:  High of 76, mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Friday:  High of 74, mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Saturday:  High of 73, mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Sunday:  Partly cloudy, high of 76.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter