Rain showers will make Monday feel like a Monday

(7 Day Forecast)

Monday: Cloudy with scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm through the day. Not going to be raining all day, but showers will pop up here and there. High of 73.

Tuesday: High of 77, mostly cloudy.

Wednesday: High of 79, mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Thursday: High of 76, mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Friday: High of 74, mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Saturday: High of 73, mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, high of 76.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler