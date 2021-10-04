Rain showers will make Monday feel like a Monday

(7 Day Forecast)
Monday: Cloudy with scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm through the day. Not going to be raining all day, but showers will pop up here and there. High of 73.
Tuesday: High of 77, mostly cloudy.
Wednesday: High of 79, mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Thursday: High of 76, mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Friday: High of 74, mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Saturday: High of 73, mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Sunday: Partly cloudy, high of 76.
