Rain/snow mix late Thursday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with showers by Dawn, Lows 38-40.
THURSDAY: Cloudy with rain changing to snow showers, Highs 40-44.
FRIDAY: Flurries then variable cloudiness, Highs 35-39.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasantly cool, Highs 41-45.
SUNDAY: Increasing clouds then some showers, Highs near 50.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers, Highs 34-38.
TUESDAY: Cloudy, breezy with snow showers, Highs 32-36.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasantly cool, Highs 30-34.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker