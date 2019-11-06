Rain/snow mix late Thursday

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with showers by Dawn, Lows 38-40.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with rain changing to snow showers, Highs 40-44.

FRIDAY: Flurries then variable cloudiness, Highs 35-39.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasantly cool, Highs 41-45.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds then some showers, Highs near 50.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers, Highs 34-38.

TUESDAY: Cloudy, breezy with snow showers, Highs 32-36.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasantly cool, Highs 30-34.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

