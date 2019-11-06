Rain/snow mix late Thursday

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Cloudy and cooler with morning showers, dry afternoon, Highs 48-52.TONIGHT: Clearing skies and colder with areas of frost, Lows 30-32.WEDNESDAY: Dry again and partly sunny, a bit milder, Highs 51-54.THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers, night flurries, Highs 44-47.FRIDAY: Chance AM flurries, sun and cloud mix, chilly, Highs 37-40.SATURDAY: Cold morning with frost, dry and nicer day, Highs 41-44.SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with late rain showers, Highs 46-49.MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of snow showers, Highs 36-39.