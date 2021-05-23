Rain to start off your work week

(7 Day Forecast)

Monday: Humid with a dewpoint of 65 degrees. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High of 80.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies, high of 88. This is approaching the record high of 91 degrees set back in 1939.

Wednesday: Probably showers and thunderstorms. High of 85.

Thursday: Chance for a few showers under partly sunny skies. High of 78.

Friday: More seasonal temps are moving back into the forecast with a high of 70. Showers and thunderstorms are likely.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. High of 72.

Sunday: Possible showers with a bit more sunshine. High of 75.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler