Rain to start off your work week

(7 Day Forecast)
Monday: Humid with a dewpoint of 65 degrees. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High of 80.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies, high of 88. This is approaching the record high of 91 degrees set back in 1939.
Wednesday: Probably showers and thunderstorms. High of 85.
Thursday: Chance for a few showers under partly sunny skies. High of 78.
Friday: More seasonal temps are moving back into the forecast with a high of 70. Showers and thunderstorms are likely.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. High of 72.
Sunday: Possible showers with a bit more sunshine. High of 75.
