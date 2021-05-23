Rain to start off your work week

Monday: Humid with a dewpoint of 65 degrees.  Scattered showers and thunderstorms.  High of 80.

Tuesday:  Partly cloudy skies, high of 88.  This is approaching the record high of 91 degrees set back in 1939.

Wednesday:  Probably showers and thunderstorms.  High of 85.

Thursday:  Chance for a few showers under partly sunny skies.  High of 78.

Friday:  More seasonal temps are moving back into the forecast with a high of 70.  Showers and thunderstorms are likely.

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy with a few showers.  High of 72.

Sunday:    Possible showers with a bit more sunshine.  High of 75.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

