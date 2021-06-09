Vet Voices

Rain will stick around for the second half of the work week

7 Day Forecast
June 10 2021 05:00 pm

Wednesday:  Rain showers through the day with some thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening.  High of 79.

Thursday:  Overcast skies with showers and thunderstorms likely through the day.  High of 79.

Friday:  Some rain is likely for the end of your work week with a high of 80.  Thunderstorms are possible in the morning and afternoon.

Saturday:  Finally seeing some sunshine in the forecast with a mix of clouds and sun.  A stray shower is possible but it will be much more dry than the days before.  High of 83.

Sunday:  Partly cloudy skies with a few showers possible. High of 82.

Monday: High of 81 and mostly sunny.

Tuesday:  Mostly clear, high of 80.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

