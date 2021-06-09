Rain will stick around for the second half of the work week

(7 Day Forecast)

Wednesday: Rain showers through the day with some thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening. High of 79.

Thursday: Overcast skies with showers and thunderstorms likely through the day. High of 79.

Friday: Some rain is likely for the end of your work week with a high of 80. Thunderstorms are possible in the morning and afternoon.

Saturday: Finally seeing some sunshine in the forecast with a mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower is possible but it will be much more dry than the days before. High of 83.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers possible. High of 82.

Monday: High of 81 and mostly sunny.

Tuesday: Mostly clear, high of 80.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler