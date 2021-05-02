Rainy and warm start to the work week

(7 Day Forecast)

Monday: Starting off the week with some rain. Showers will start in the very early morning and last throughout the entire day. There may be some thunderstorms with the showers in the second half of the day. Expecting to see 0.5-1.0 inches of rain. High of 71 and overcast skies.

Tuesday: The cloudy skies and showers will stick around for the entire day. The rain should be lighter for the first part of the day but in the afternoon the rain will pick up a bit more. High of 75.

Cinco De Mayo: The remainder of the rain will stop around lunchtime and leave us with mostly cloudy skies. High of 59.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, high of 60.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain from the early morning through the evening. High of 57.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies, high of 58. There may be a lingering shower in the morning.

Sunday: High of 61 and mostly cloudy skies.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler