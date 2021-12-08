Record high temps and rain on the way

Wednesday:  A little sunshine to start and end the day, with mostly cloudy skies in between.  High of 36.

Thursday:   Starting off sunny with clouds building in through the day.  High of 44.

Friday:  Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and then rain later in the day.  High of 56.

Saturday:  Rain through the day with the heaviest in the morning.  The high of 64 could tie or break the record high of 64 set back in 2007.

Sunday:  Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, high of 43.

Monday: Mostly clear, high of 50.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high of 53.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

