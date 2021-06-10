Scattered rain will be today’s forecast…again

(7 Day Forecast)

Thursday: Another rainy day with scattered thunderstorms, mainly in the second half of the day. Mostly cloudy skies and a high of 82 degrees.

Friday: High of 79 with more showers and thunderstorms. These showers and storms will again be mainly in the afternoon and evening.

Saturday: Clouds will begin to clear with more sunshine in the forecast and a high of 84. Rain chances will return overnight into Sunday morning.

Sunday: A few showers could start in the very early morning and stick around for the first part of the day. High of 83 and partly cloudy conditions.

Monday: High of 82 and mostly clear skies.

Tuesday: A chance for some rain shower or a thunderstorm with a high of 76.

Wednesday: Mostly clear, high of 75.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler