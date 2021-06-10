Vet Voices

Scattered rain will be today’s forecast…again

June 10 2021 05:00 pm

Thursday:  Another rainy day with scattered thunderstorms, mainly in the second half of the day.  Mostly cloudy skies and a high of 82 degrees.

Friday:  High of 79 with more showers and thunderstorms.  These showers and storms will again be mainly in the afternoon and evening.

Saturday:  Clouds will begin to clear with more sunshine in the forecast and a high of 84.  Rain chances will return overnight into Sunday morning.

Sunday:  A few showers could start in the very early morning and stick around for the first part of the day.  High of 83 and partly cloudy conditions.

Monday:   High of 82 and mostly clear skies.

Tuesday:  A chance for some rain shower or a thunderstorm with a high of 76.

Wednesday:  Mostly clear, high of 75.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

