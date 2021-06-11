Scattered thunderstorms for the day… again

(7 Day Forecast)

Friday: It will be a cooler day today a high of 77 degrees. Scattered thunderstorms will remain in place like the last several days. Starting around lunchtime with mostly cloudy skies.

Saturday: Some rain and storms is possible in the second half of the day. It will be a much sunnier day though with a high of 83.

Sunday: High of 81 with some showers through the day. There will be a mix of sun and clouds for the day.

Monday: A much nicer start to the week with a high of 81 and mostly clear skies.

Tuesday: A stray storm is possible with a high of 76. Mostly clear skies.

Wednesday: Mostly clear, high of 74.

Thursday: Sunny, high of 77.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler