Scattered thunderstorms for the day… again

(7 Day Forecast)
Friday: It will be a cooler day today a high of 77 degrees. Scattered thunderstorms will remain in place like the last several days. Starting around lunchtime with mostly cloudy skies.
Saturday: Some rain and storms is possible in the second half of the day. It will be a much sunnier day though with a high of 83.
Sunday: High of 81 with some showers through the day. There will be a mix of sun and clouds for the day.
Monday: A much nicer start to the week with a high of 81 and mostly clear skies.
Tuesday: A stray storm is possible with a high of 76. Mostly clear skies.
Wednesday: Mostly clear, high of 74.
Thursday: Sunny, high of 77.
-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler