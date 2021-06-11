Vet Voices

Scattered thunderstorms for the day… again

7 Day Forecast
Posted: / Updated:

(7 Day Forecast)

Friday:  It will be a cooler day today a high of 77 degrees.  Scattered thunderstorms will remain in place like the last several days. Starting around lunchtime with mostly cloudy skies.

Saturday:  Some rain and storms is possible in the second half of the day.  It will be a much sunnier day though with a high of 83.

Sunday:  High of 81 with some showers through the day.  There will be a mix of sun and clouds for the day.

Monday:   A much nicer start to the week with a high of 81 and mostly clear skies.

Tuesday:  A stray storm is possible with a high of 76.  Mostly clear skies.

Wednesday:  Mostly clear, high of 74.

Thursday:  Sunny, high of 77.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter