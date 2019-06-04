Several rounds of rain for today

7 Day Forecast

by: Emily Goodman

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers & thunderstorms, Highs 75-78.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a few showers and thunder, Lows 63-65.

THURSDAY: A couple of AM showers then gradual clearing, Highs 78-81.

FRIDAY: More sunshine, dry again and less humid, Highs 80-83.

SATURDAY: Nice day with mix of clouds and sun, warm, Highs 80-83.

SUNDAY: Variable clouds, scattered t-storms by evening, Highs 80-84.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds with showers and some thunder, Highs 79-82.

TUESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms linger, Highs 77-80.

