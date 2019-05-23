Severe Thunderstorm watch until 11 pm

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Showers ending then patchy clouds with lighter winds after Midnight, Lows 56-60.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun/cloud mix and less humid, Highs 72-76.

SATURDAY: Variable clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 80-84.

SUNDAY: Considerable clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs near 80.

MEMORIAL DAY: Showers ending then partly sunny skies and less humid, Highs 76-80.

TUESDAY: Considerable clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 84-88.

WEDNESDAY: Morning sunshine then some late-day thunder, Highs 83-87.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 80-84.



--- WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

