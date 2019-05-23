Severe Thunderstorm watch until 11 pm
(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Showers ending then patchy clouds with lighter winds after Midnight, Lows 56-60.
FRIDAY: A mix of sun/cloud mix and less humid, Highs 72-76.
SATURDAY: Variable clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 80-84.
SUNDAY: Considerable clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs near 80.
MEMORIAL DAY: Showers ending then partly sunny skies and less humid, Highs 76-80.
TUESDAY: Considerable clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 84-88.
WEDNESDAY: Morning sunshine then some late-day thunder, Highs 83-87.
THURSDAY: Increasing clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 80-84.
--- WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker