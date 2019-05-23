7 Day Forecast

Severe Thunderstorm watch until 11 pm

By:

Posted: May 23, 2019 05:52 PM EDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 05:52 PM EDT


(7-Day FORECAST) 

TONIGHT: Showers ending then patchy clouds with lighter winds after Midnight, Lows 56-60. 

FRIDAY:  A mix of sun/cloud mix and less humid, Highs 72-76.

SATURDAY: Variable clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 80-84. 

SUNDAY: Considerable clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs near 80. 

MEMORIAL DAY: Showers ending then partly sunny skies and less humid, Highs 76-80.

TUESDAY: Considerable clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 84-88.

WEDNESDAY: Morning sunshine then some late-day thunder, Highs 83-87.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 80-84. 


 --- WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker
 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


A Taste With Rach

Veterans Voices

Trending Stories

More Headlines