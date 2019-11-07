Sharply colder Friday morning

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Patchy snow flurries then mostly cloudy, Lows 23-27.
FRIDAY: Variable clouds, breezy and cold, Highs 34-38.
SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix, cool and dry, Highs 42-46.
SUNDAY: Increasing clouds and not as cold, Highs 50-54.
MONDAY: Cloudy with rain changing to snow showers, Highs near 40.
TUESDAY: Cloudy, breezy with snow showers, Highs 30-34.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasantly cool, Highs 32-36.
THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix and cold, Highs 40-42.
