Sharply colder Friday morning

TONIGHT: Patchy snow flurries then mostly cloudy, Lows 23-27.

FRIDAY: Variable clouds, breezy and cold, Highs 34-38.

SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix, cool and dry, Highs 42-46.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds and not as cold, Highs 50-54.

MONDAY: Cloudy with rain changing to snow showers, Highs near 40.

TUESDAY: Cloudy, breezy with snow showers, Highs 30-34.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasantly cool, Highs 32-36.

THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix and cold, Highs 40-42.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

