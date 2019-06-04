Showers return to our skies Wednesday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and not as cold, Lows near 60.
WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds with showers and some thunder, Highs 75-79.
THURSDAY: Morning showers with some afternoon clearing, Highs near 80.
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix and less humid, Highs 80-82.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 80-84.
SUNDAY: Variable clouds with occasional showers, Highs 81-85.
MONDAY: Increasing clouds with showers developing, Highs near 80.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy with rain showers, Highs 78-80.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker