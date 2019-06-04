Showers return to our skies Wednesday

by: Dave Walker

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and not as cold, Lows near 60. 

WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds with showers and some thunder, Highs 75-79.

THURSDAY: Morning showers with some afternoon clearing, Highs near 80. 

FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix and less humid, Highs 80-82.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 80-84. 

SUNDAY: Variable clouds with occasional showers, Highs 81-85. 

MONDAY: Increasing clouds with showers developing, Highs near 80.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy with rain showers, Highs 78-80.

 — WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

