Showers return to our skies Wednesday

7-Day Forecast

SATURDAY: Warm with partly sunny skies, breezy, Highs 79-83. SUNDAY: Showers and a likelihood for a few afternoon storms, Highs 77-80. MONDAY: Thunderstorms for much of the day, cloudy, Highs near 80. TUESDAY: Calmer with partly sunny conditions, Highs near 75. WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer, Highs 75-78. THURSDAY: More clouds, chance for showers and storms, Highs 72-75. FRIDAY: Clouds cover much of the sky, cooler, Highs 71-74.