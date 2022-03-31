(7 Day Forecast)

Thursday: Rain showers through the morning and early afternoon. Not much actual rain is expected but wind gusts will be the main concern as this system moves through. Gusts up to 35-38mph. The bulk of the showers will wrap up in the early afternoon but you could still see an isolated showers in the evening. High of 68.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with some rain/snow showers starting early in the morning and lasting into the afternoon. There should be little to no accumulation as this moves through. High of 46.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high of 54.

Sunday: A few showers are possible, mainly in the early morning hours. High of 53 and mostly cloudy.

Monday: Partly sunny, high of 55.

Tuesday: A chance for showers returns to the forecast with a high of 63 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers in the forecast. High of 68.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler