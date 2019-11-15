Slow weekend warm-up

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Patchy clouds then clear and frosty cold, Lows 23-27.
SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and cool, Highs 40-42.
SUNDAY: Increasing clouds and not as cold, Highs 44-48.
MONDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and warmer, Highs near 50.
TUESDAY: Cloudy, breezy with spotty showers, Highs 45-49.
WEDNESDAY: A shower or two then some clearing, Highs 48-50.
THURSDAY: More clouds with late-day showers, Highs 51-55.
FRIDAY: Variable clouds, breezy with more showers, Highs 43-47.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker