Slow weekend warm-up

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds then clear and frosty cold, Lows 23-27.

SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and cool, Highs 40-42.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds and not as cold, Highs 44-48.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and warmer, Highs near 50.

TUESDAY: Cloudy, breezy with spotty showers, Highs 45-49.

WEDNESDAY: A shower or two then some clearing, Highs 48-50.

THURSDAY: More clouds with late-day showers, Highs 51-55.

FRIDAY: Variable clouds, breezy with more showers, Highs 43-47.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

