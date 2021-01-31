Snow and rain will continue into Tuesday

(7-Day Forecast)

Monday: Snow showers for most people throughout the day with some possible rain showers mixed in at times, especially if you live South of I-70. Snow total accumulation of 1-3 inches, depending on where you live. Higher elevations and those North of I-70 will receive the most snowfall. Otherwise, cloudy skies and a high temp of 32.

Tuesday: Breezy with gusts up to 20mph and flurries for the first part of the day. Mostly cloudy with a high of 30 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, high of 29.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain in the evening and overnight. High of 38.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, high of 40.

Saturday: Partly sunny, high of 35.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, high of 27.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler