Snow and rain will continue into Tuesday

7 Day Forecast
Monday: Snow showers for most people throughout the day with some possible rain showers mixed in at times, especially if you live South of I-70.  Snow total accumulation of 1-3 inches, depending on where you live.  Higher elevations and those North of I-70 will receive the most snowfall. Otherwise, cloudy skies and a high temp of 32.

Tuesday:  Breezy with gusts up to 20mph and flurries for the first part of the day.  Mostly cloudy with a high of 30 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, high of 29.

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy with rain in the evening and overnight.  High of 38.

Friday:  Mostly cloudy, high of 40.

Saturday:  Partly sunny, high of 35.

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy, high of 27.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

