Snow is arriving Wednesday around noon.

(7-Day Forecast)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers starting around noon. A wintry mix may be in with the snow in some areas as well with snow totals ranging from 3-6 inches. High temperature of 34.

Thursday: Flurries to start off a mostly cloudy day. High temperature of 33.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, high of 35.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, high of 41.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with some wintry mix in the morning starting overnight Saturday night. High temperature of 44.

Monday: Partly sunny, high of 45.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, high of 38.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler