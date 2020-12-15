https://www.wtrf.com/top-stories/letters-to-santa/

Snow is arriving Wednesday around noon.

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy with snow showers starting around noon.  A wintry mix may be in with the snow in some areas as well with snow totals ranging from 3-6 inches.  High temperature of 34.

Thursday:  Flurries to start off a mostly cloudy day.  High temperature of 33.

Friday:  Mostly cloudy, high of 35.

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy, high of 41.

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy with some wintry mix in the morning starting overnight Saturday night.  High temperature of 44.

Monday: Partly sunny, high of 45.

Tuesday:  Partly sunny, high of 38.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

