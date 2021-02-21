Donate To Hometown Healthcare Heroes

Snow/rain to start the week, then nicer days ahead

7 Day Forecast
 (7-Day Forecast)

Monday: Snow transitioning to rain in the morning.  It will start around 3-5am and last until the late morning.  Breezy conditions with winds out of the West at 13-15mph and gusts up to 28mph.  Less than one inch of snow is expected but will not look like that much due to the rain.  Mostly cloudy with a high of 39.

Tuesday:  Still breezy outside on Tuesday under mostly cloudy conditions.  High of 42.

Wednesday:  Looking like the best day of the week with partly cloudy conditions and a high of 53.

Thursday:  Partly sunny, high of 39.

Friday:  Mostly clear, high of 41.

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy, high of 47.

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy, high of 48.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

