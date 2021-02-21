Snow/rain to start the week, then nicer days ahead

(7-Day Forecast)

Monday: Snow transitioning to rain in the morning. It will start around 3-5am and last until the late morning. Breezy conditions with winds out of the West at 13-15mph and gusts up to 28mph. Less than one inch of snow is expected but will not look like that much due to the rain. Mostly cloudy with a high of 39.

Tuesday: Still breezy outside on Tuesday under mostly cloudy conditions. High of 42.

Wednesday: Looking like the best day of the week with partly cloudy conditions and a high of 53.

Thursday: Partly sunny, high of 39.

Friday: Mostly clear, high of 41.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, high of 47.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, high of 48.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler