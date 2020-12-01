Snow to start off your Tuesday

(7-Day Forecast)
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers throughout the day. Expecting 2-4″ of snow. The higher elevations will receive the most snow. High temperature of 33.
Wednesday: Snow will taper off early Wednesday morning leaving us with a few clouds for your Wednesday. High temperature of 39.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, high of 41.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, high of 43. Possible stray sprinkle in the evening.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a possibility of mixed precipitation in the afternoon. High temperature of 42.
Sunday: Some flurries throughout the day and mostly cloudy, high temp of 41.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, high temp of 39.
-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler