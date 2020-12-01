Snow to start off your Tuesday

(7-Day Forecast)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers throughout the day. Expecting 2-4″ of snow. The higher elevations will receive the most snow. High temperature of 33.

Wednesday: Snow will taper off early Wednesday morning leaving us with a few clouds for your Wednesday. High temperature of 39.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high of 41.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, high of 43. Possible stray sprinkle in the evening.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a possibility of mixed precipitation in the afternoon. High temperature of 42.

Sunday: Some flurries throughout the day and mostly cloudy, high temp of 41.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, high temp of 39.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler