Snow to start off your Tuesday

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy with snow showers throughout the day.  Expecting 2-4″ of snow.  The higher elevations will receive the most snow.    High temperature of 33.

Wednesday:  Snow will taper off early Wednesday morning leaving us with a few clouds for your Wednesday.  High temperature of 39.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high of 41.

Friday:  Mostly cloudy, high of 43.  Possible stray sprinkle in the evening.

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy with a possibility of mixed precipitation in the afternoon.  High temperature of 42.

Sunday:  Some flurries throughout the day and mostly cloudy, high temp of 41.

Monday:   Mostly cloudy, high temp of 39.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

