Snowfall for Sunday

(7-Day Forecast)

Sunday: Snow showers starting around midnight with 2-5″ expected for most of us, more or less depending on where you live . South of I-70 may see some of that snow transition into a rain/snow/freezing rain mix in the latter parts of your day. Most of us will see snowfall throughout the day. High of 35. Road conditions will be slick.

Monday: High of 34 with snow showers. Not as much snow as Sunday but there will still be snow showers and flurries throughout the day. Expecting an additional inch or two of snow depending on where you live. Road conditions will be slick.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with some flurries or light snow showers. High of 32.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, high of 31.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, high of 40.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of wintry mix, high of 42.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of wintry mix, high of 35.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler