Some snow showers for Thursday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain changing to snow showers, Lows 26-30.
THURSDAY: Variable clouds and breezy with snow flurries, Highs 30-34.
FRIDAY: Flurries early then a sun/cloud mix and cold, Highs 32-36.
SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix, cold and dry, Highs 31-35.
SUNDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 42-46.
MONDAY: More clouds then some rain showers Highs 50-54.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers, Highs 58-60.
WEDNESDAY: Showers ending then variable clouds, Highs near 60.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker