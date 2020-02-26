Some snow showers for Thursday

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain changing to snow showers, Lows 26-30.

THURSDAY: Variable clouds and breezy with snow flurries, Highs 30-34.

FRIDAY: Flurries early then a sun/cloud mix and cold, Highs 32-36.

SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix, cold and dry, Highs 31-35.

SUNDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 42-46.

MONDAY: More clouds then some rain showers Highs 50-54.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers, Highs 58-60.

WEDNESDAY: Showers ending then variable clouds, Highs near 60.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

