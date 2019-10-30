Live Now
2019 Trick or Treat Times

Some soaking rains early Thursday

7 Day Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with rain showers, Lows 56-60

THURSDAY: Some soaking rains then breezy and colder, Highs 63-67.

FRIDAY: Variable clouds, breezy and colder, Highs 46-50.

SATURDAY: Sunny, cool and dry, Highs near 50.

SUNDAY: Variable clouds, cool and dry, Highs 42-46.

MONDAY: A sun/cloud mix and more breezy, Highs 51-55.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies and not as cold, Highs 54-58.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few rain showers, Highs 48-50.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter