Some soaking rains early Thursday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with rain showers, Lows 56-60
THURSDAY: Some soaking rains then breezy and colder, Highs 63-67.
FRIDAY: Variable clouds, breezy and colder, Highs 46-50.
SATURDAY: Sunny, cool and dry, Highs near 50.
SUNDAY: Variable clouds, cool and dry, Highs 42-46.
MONDAY: A sun/cloud mix and more breezy, Highs 51-55.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies and not as cold, Highs 54-58.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few rain showers, Highs 48-50.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker