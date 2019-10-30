Some soaking rains early Thursday

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with several showers after 4 pm, Highs 63-66.TONIGHT: Cloudy and milder with some showers, Lows near 60.THURSDAY: Cloudy with periods of heavy rain and high winds, Highs 65-69.FRIDAY: Partial clearing in afternoon, sharply colder, Highs 47-50.SATURDAY: Even chillier feel with sunshine returning, Highs 48-51.SUNDAY: Chilly day with sun and cloud mix, dry, Highs 44-47.MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer, Highs 53-55.TUESDAY: Partly sunny with stray sprinkle possible, Highs 54-57.