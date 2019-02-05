Spotty rain showers. Cooler Tuesday.
(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Cloudy with occasional light rain showers, Lows 41-45.
TUESDAY: Showers ending then partly sunny, Highs near 50.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers returning, Highs near 60.
THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with soaking rains, Highs 62-66.
FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain changing to flurries, Highs near 40.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, cool and dry, Highs 31-35.
SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with snow by evening, Highs 38-40.
MONDAY: Cloudy and cold with a rain/snow mix, Highs 40-42.
--- WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker
More Stories
-
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Third of Himalayan glaciers can no longer be saved: study
- The Latest: Paris fire that killed 7 suspected to be a crime
- Apartment fire in high-end Paris area kills 7, injures many
- Lava, gas flowing out Indonesia volcano sends people fleeing