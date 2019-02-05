7 Day Forecast

Spotty rain showers. Cooler Tuesday.

Posted: Feb 04, 2019 05:53 PM EST

Updated: Feb 04, 2019 10:05 PM EST

(7-Day FORECAST) 

TONIGHT: Cloudy with occasional light rain showers, Lows 41-45.

TUESDAY: Showers ending then partly sunny, Highs near 50.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers returning, Highs near 60.

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with soaking rains, Highs 62-66.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain changing to flurries, Highs near 40.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, cool and dry, Highs 31-35.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with snow by evening, Highs 38-40.

MONDAY: Cloudy and cold with a rain/snow mix, Highs 40-42.


 --- WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

