Spotty showers early Wednesday

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with showers by Dawn, Lows 50-52.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers, Highs near 70.

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with afternoon showers, Highs 70-74.

FRIDAY: Showers ending then cloudy skies, Highs 60-62.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, cool and dry, Highs 61-65.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and breezy with rain showers, Highs near 60.

MONDAY: Variable clouds, breezy and colder, Highs near 50.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 55-59.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

