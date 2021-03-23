Spotty showers early Wednesday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with showers by Dawn, Lows 50-52.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers, Highs near 70.
THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with afternoon showers, Highs 70-74.
FRIDAY: Showers ending then cloudy skies, Highs 60-62.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, cool and dry, Highs 61-65.
SUNDAY: Cloudy and breezy with rain showers, Highs near 60.
MONDAY: Variable clouds, breezy and colder, Highs near 50.
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 55-59.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker