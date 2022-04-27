(7 Day Forecast)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy for the day and very cold for this time of year with a high of 48 degrees. A Freeze Warning goes into effect tonight at 11pm. More details on that can be found here.

Thursday: A Freeze Warning will start the morning as temps will be below freezing. From there, lots of sunshine is in the forecast with a high of 55 degrees.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high of 61.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high of 65.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain showers and potentially a storm in the afternoon/evening. High of 70.

Monday: Chance for rain showers, high of 73.

Tuesday: Chance for rain showers, high of 71.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler