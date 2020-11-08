Record heat today, but sunshine and warmth continues

(7-Day Forecast)

Monday: Another gorgeous summer-like day tomorrow with temperatures reaching up into the upper 70s. Clear skies throughout the day.

Tuesday: Tuesday should continue with the same trend of warmer temperatures while a few clouds move into the area. Mostly sunny conditions.

Wednesday: Veterans Day will break the mold with rain beginning in the early morning hours before most people wake up. The rain will be heavier in the morning with it tapering off throughout the day. High temperature of 70.

Thursday: Behind the cold front, our temperatures will drop just a bit getting back into the low 60s. Partly cloudy conditions are expected.

Friday: Mostly clear skies and a high of 59.

Saturday: Saturday will begin similarly to Saturday with mostly sunny conditions. Clouds will slowly build throughout the day as rain will begin in the late evening or overnight hours. High temperature of 60.

Sunday: Showers throughout much of the day on Sunday, high of 62.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler