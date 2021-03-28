Sunny skies for the final Monday in March

7 Day Forecast
Posted: / Updated:

(7 Day Forecast)

Monday:   Sunny, high of 54.

Tuesday:  Mostly clear, high of 70.

Wednesday:  Rain starting in the early morning hours and lasting throughout the day.  Some snow could mix in with the rain after midnight with no accumulation expected.  High of 55.

Thursday:  Starting off April with the chance for a flurry in the morning.  Otherwise, clouds will gradually clear throughout the day.  High of 37.  Very cold overnight low temperature of 22 degrees.

Friday:  Mostly sunny, high of 44.

Saturday:  Partly cloudy, high of 58.

Sunday:  Partly cloudy, high of 62.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter