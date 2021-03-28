Sunny skies for the final Monday in March

(7 Day Forecast)

Monday: Sunny, high of 54.

Tuesday: Mostly clear, high of 70.

Wednesday: Rain starting in the early morning hours and lasting throughout the day. Some snow could mix in with the rain after midnight with no accumulation expected. High of 55.

Thursday: Starting off April with the chance for a flurry in the morning. Otherwise, clouds will gradually clear throughout the day. High of 37. Very cold overnight low temperature of 22 degrees.

Friday: Mostly sunny, high of 44.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high of 58.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, high of 62.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler