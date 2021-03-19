Sunny skies to kick off the weekend

Friday:  Breezy conditions with winds out of the NE at 13-15mph and gusts up to 26 miles per hour.  The day will start off with a few clouds that will clear out by late morning to leave us with a sunny day.  High of 47.

Saturday:  The first day of Spring will be gorgeous.  High of 56 degrees and sunny skies.

Sunday:  Sunny, high of 61.

Monday: Sunny, high of 63.

Tuesday:  Clouds moving back into your forecast with partly sunny conditions, high of 64.

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for rain, high of 65.

Thursday:  Partly cloudy, high of 63.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

