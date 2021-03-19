Sunny skies to kick off the weekend

(7 Day Forecast)

Friday: Breezy conditions with winds out of the NE at 13-15mph and gusts up to 26 miles per hour. The day will start off with a few clouds that will clear out by late morning to leave us with a sunny day. High of 47.

Saturday: The first day of Spring will be gorgeous. High of 56 degrees and sunny skies.

Sunday: Sunny, high of 61.

Monday: Sunny, high of 63.

Tuesday: Clouds moving back into your forecast with partly sunny conditions, high of 64.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for rain, high of 65.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high of 63.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler