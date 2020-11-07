Sunshine and Warm Temps for the next couple of days.

(7-Day Forecast)

Sunday: Clear skies, high temperature of 75.

Monday: Clear skies, high temperature of 76.

Tuesday: Starting off the day mostly sunny, but rain will begin as a cold front moves into the area Tuesday evening, high of 76.

Wednesday: Rain for a good portion of hump day with it tapering off as we move into the evening, high temperature of 71.

Thursday: Partly sunny, high of 58.

Friday: Partly cloudy, high of 53.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high of 54.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler