Sunshine and Warm Temps for the next couple of days.

7 Day Forecast
Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day Forecast)

Sunday:  Clear skies, high temperature of 75.

Monday:  Clear skies, high temperature of 76.

Tuesday:  Starting off the day mostly sunny, but rain will begin as a cold front moves into the area Tuesday evening, high of 76.

Wednesday:  Rain for a good portion of hump day with it tapering off as we move into the evening, high temperature of 71.

Thursday:  Partly sunny, high of 58.

Friday:  Partly cloudy, high of 53.

Saturday:  Mostly sunny, high of 54.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter